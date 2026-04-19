Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy in adorable Instagram post with daughter Dua after strong rumours

Good news from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The popular Bollywood couple is all set to welcome their second child together. After reports claimed that Deepika Padukone might be pregnant again, on Sunday, the Pathaan actress officially announced the news.

Deepika Padukone confirms second pregnancy Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh via a joint post with Ranveer Singh. The couple simply added evil eye emojis in the caption.

In the picture, 1-year-old Dua was seen holding a pregnancy test stick, which showed a positive result. Seemingly, Deepika Padukone held Dua in her arms for the picture.

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Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy rumours Previously, Filmfare reported about a leading Bollywood couple who were expected to share their second pregnancy soon. Without revealing names, the report mentioned the unnamed actress would be starring in an upcoming film with a top A-list actor.

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Soon after, fans connected the dots, wondering if Shah Rukh Khan is the veteran actor in question. The speculations further intensified as Deepika Padukone would be seen with Khan in their next release, King.

A section of people also wondered if the actress was Alia Bhatt. A user wrote in the comment section of the viral post, “It's Deepika obviously srk being the veteran ...starring in king. (sic)” “Sounds very much like Alia & Ranbir Kapoor. Recently it was announced Alia joining a project with SLB & SRK (sic),” added another.

Someone else commented, “Leading Bollywood Couple is either Deepika- Ranveer or Alia-Ranbir for sure (sic).”

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in from fans, celebrities and loved ones for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on social media.

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Revisit Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love story Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. They met for the first time in 2012 at an award show in Macau. However, their love story began on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 as both starred opposite each other in the romance-drama.

After a brief dating period, Padukone and Singh finally tied the knot. They held an intimate yet grand wedding which took place at the luxurious Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy in November 2018. The wedding was attended by close friends, family and celebrities as both got married following Sindhi and traditional Konkani ceremonies.

Later, the couple hosted a big bash in Mumbai, followed by their second wedding reception in Bengaluru. Both events were attended by several A-listers across the country.

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Dua Padukone Singh In February 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their first pregnancy by sharing a joint social media post. The announcement featured baby clothes, shoes, and balloons, hinting their baby was due in September 2024.

As they were blessed with a daughter, they named her Dua Padukone Singh.

Dua turned one last year. The couple had revealed the face of their daughter with cute pictures from their Diwali celebrations.

While Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar 2, Deepika Padukone has King and Raaka as her next releases.