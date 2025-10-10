Deepika Padukone appointed India's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by Union Health Ministry

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been appointed the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The Health Ministry made the announcement on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Deepika expressed her gratitude to the government for trusting her with this important role in promoting mental health awareness by sharing a message on Instagram wrote, "On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's first-ever Mental Health Ambassador."

She further highlighted that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has made significant efforts to prioritise mental health within public health initiatives.

"Led by our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi, our nation has taken meaningful steps to place mental health at the heart of public health. Through my own journey and work we've done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I've seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India. I look forward to working under the guidance of Shri. @jpnaddaofficial and the @mohfwindia to strengthen India's mental health framework further," Deepika posted.

During the event, Health Minister Nadda emphasised that Deepika's role as an ambassador will enhance awareness of mental health issues and motivate people to access government-approved mental health services promptly.

"The partnership with Ms Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health", ANI quoted Nadda's statement.

What is Deepika's new role about? In her role as the ambassador, Deepika will collaborate closely with the Ministry to promote mental health awareness, support de-stigmatisation efforts, encourage individuals to seek help and adopt preventive measures, and advocate for Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) along with other government-endorsed mental health resources.

Deepika has actively raised awareness about mental health over the years. She began sharing her views on its significance through her foundation, 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' (TLLLF), established in June 2015.

PM Modi highlights the significance of mental health Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of making discussions about mental health a normal part of public conversation and society, while also praising the efforts of professionals dedicated to advancing mental well-being throughout the country.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being. In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others."

PM Modi emphasises the need for a collective effort to normalise conversations about mental health and said, "Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness."