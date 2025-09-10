Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday; Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar & more from Bollywood react

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone marked the first birthday of her daughter Dua with a homemade cake and the sweetest Instagram post, and the Bollywood just couldn't stop gushing over it.

Deepika welcomed her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, with husband Ranveer Singh on 8 September 2024.

In a very cute Instagram post, Deepika shared the picture of the chocolate cake she baked for her daughter, and said, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday!”

Last year, on Diwali, the star couple shared their daughter's name with fans and said, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.” The couple even invited the paparazzi to meet their daughter; however, they have held back from releasing her pictures.

Here's how Bollywood and netizens reacted to Deepika's post: Bollywood biggies and fans of Deepika and Ranveer were overjoyed by the heartwarming post and flooded the comment section with love and wishes for little Dua.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Bhumi Pednekar, Priya Atlee, and Kajal Aggarwal were among the many industry stars who showered Dua with love and blessings.

Bipasha Basu's comment

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel also commented on the post.

Comments on Deepika's post

Fans poured in “lots of love” for “little princess Dua” and said it feels unreal that she is already one.

“A year already?” said a fan. Another added, “Nice, Virgo baby?”

“How cute .. and the cake looks delicious,” another fan said.

“Sending loads of love to the little one, ” one added.

“One year of pure magic. Happiest Birthday to little princess Dua. That cake says it all – mommy’s love is the sweetest!” said a fan.

Several social media users also urged the actress to reveal her daughter's face: “Dua Face Reveal, please.”

On the work front Deepika will next appear in director Atlee's sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. This marks the actress's first project with Allu Arjun and her second with Atlee, as she previously worked with the director on Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.