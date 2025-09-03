Deepika Padukone blends oversized shirt and fringe skirt as she arrives in Paris, netizens react: ‘LV hates her’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone landed in Paris to attend the LVMH Prize 2025. She has been officially announced as a jury member for the event. On Wednesday, several videos of Padukone with her entourage surfaced online, giving a sneak peek at her wardrobe for the event.

Deepika Padukone's outfit in Paris In them, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing an oversized, loose-fitting button-down shirt in a dark, earthy-toned tie-dye pattern with shades of brown and black hues. It is casually styled with a metallic, fringed skirt or dress underneath, adding movement to the overall look.

The unusual combination was finished off with a high bun look with gold earrings.

The actress also carried a black handbag as an army of staff accompanied her. All of them were seemingly a part of her team for the event. In the video, Padukone and her team made their way into a hotel where the event is seemingly scheduled to take place.

Netizens react to Deepika Padukone's LV outfit However, her outfit is not receiving a positive response on social media. Many wanted her to fire the stylist, while some blamed Louis Vuitton, referring to the FIFA World Cup trophy event in 2022.

Someone posted the video on Reddit and wrote, “Deepika Padukone and her entourage in Paris to attend the LV event.”

Reacting to it, a user commented, “Why does LV always dress her in something brown and ugly?” “SHE NEEDS TO FIRE SHALEENA, she even did SRK dirty at the Met,” added another slamming Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani.

“I’ve never really liked Shaleena’s work on Deepika. I’ve seen her Insta page, she dresses DP like she dresses herself. That’s not how a good stylist functions. Even if LV is giving her clothes, I’m sure her stylist Shaleena can choose something good out of the lot. Didn’t Gucci custom make a saree for Alia? And LV also makes good stuff for Zendaya. Anaita was the only one who really clicked with DP,” explained yet another.

One user said, “Oh! What the heck is this monstrosity.”

Someone else also commented, “LV somehow makes sure to give their worst outfits to Deepika. Still remember that horrendous outfit she wore during the FIFA World Cup final.”

“Deepu fans stay strong,” joked one more.

Deepika Padukone at LVMH Prize 2025 Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is said to be the first Indian to be a part of Louis Vuitton Jury for LVMH Prize event.

Earlier, the luxury brand shared in an official statement: “DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We’re thrilled to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will serve as a jury member for this year’s LVMH Prize final. Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide on the international stage.”