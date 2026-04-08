Deepika Padukone breaks silence on ‘ignoring’ Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘I watched it…’

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, a parallel conversation has been unfolding online — why has Deepika Padukone not publicly celebrated the success of husband Ranveer Singh’s film?
The speculation, fuelled largely by social media activity (or the lack of it), has now been addressed by the actor herself — and her response is as direct as it is pointed.
Deepika Padukone broke her silence in the comments section of an Instagram post that questioned her apparent absence from the film’s promotional buzz.
In a sharp reply, she wrote, “I watched it way before any of you did,” before adding a sarcastic line aimed at critics: “Now who is the joke on?”
The response appears to be a clear message to those reading too much into celebrities’ social media behaviour, especially in the context of personal relationships and professional support.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as one of the biggest hits in recent Bollywood history.
The film has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve the milestone. Its performance has sparked widespread praise across the industry, with many calling it a defining moment for large-scale action cinema in India.
Against this backdrop, Deepika’s silence — until now — became a talking point, with fans and social media users questioning why she had not publicly acknowledged the film’s success.
While the current chatter suggests otherwise, this is not the first time Deepika has shown support for the project.
Back in December 2025, around the time of the film’s release, she had shared a glowing review on Instagram Stories after watching the film.
“Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now!” she wrote at the time.
She also praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, saying she was “incredibly proud” of him, and congratulated the entire cast and crew, including director Aditya Dhar.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he leads a high-stakes mission against terrorists targeting India.
The film features a strong ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles.
With its scale, storytelling and performances, the film is now eyeing all-time box office records set by films like Pushpa 2 and Dangal.
Deepika Padukone’s response also highlights a broader pattern — how celebrity activity on social media is often scrutinised and interpreted as a reflection of personal dynamics.
Her comment suggests that absence of public posts does not necessarily indicate lack of support, pushing back against narratives driven purely by online visibility.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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