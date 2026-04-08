Deepika Padukone breaks silence on ‘ignoring’ Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘I watched it…’

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office, a parallel conversation has been unfolding online — why has Deepika Padukone not publicly celebrated the success of husband Ranveer Singh’s film?

The speculation, fuelled largely by social media activity (or the lack of it), has now been addressed by the actor herself — and her response is as direct as it is pointed.

‘I Watched It Before You’: Deepika Responds To Trolls Deepika Padukone broke her silence in the comments section of an Instagram post that questioned her apparent absence from the film’s promotional buzz.

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In a sharp reply, she wrote, “I watched it way before any of you did,” before adding a sarcastic line aimed at critics: “Now who is the joke on?”

Deepika reacts to claims she ignored Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2

The response appears to be a clear message to those reading too much into celebrities’ social media behaviour, especially in the context of personal relationships and professional support.

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Film’s Massive Success Fuels The Debate

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as one of the biggest hits in recent Bollywood history.

The film has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve the milestone. Its performance has sparked widespread praise across the industry, with many calling it a defining moment for large-scale action cinema in India.

Against this backdrop, Deepika’s silence — until now — became a talking point, with fans and social media users questioning why she had not publicly acknowledged the film’s success.

Not The First Time Deepika Has Backed The Film

While the current chatter suggests otherwise, this is not the first time Deepika has shown support for the project.

Back in December 2025, around the time of the film’s release, she had shared a glowing review on Instagram Stories after watching the film.

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“Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.36 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to the cinema hall now!” she wrote at the time.

She also praised Ranveer Singh’s performance, saying she was “incredibly proud” of him, and congratulated the entire cast and crew, including director Aditya Dhar.

About The Film And Its Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, as he leads a high-stakes mission against terrorists targeting India.

The film features a strong ensemble cast, including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor in key roles.

With its scale, storytelling and performances, the film is now eyeing all-time box office records set by films like Pushpa 2 and Dangal.

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Social Media Optics vs Reality Deepika Padukone’s response also highlights a broader pattern — how celebrity activity on social media is often scrutinised and interpreted as a reflection of personal dynamics.

Her comment suggests that absence of public posts does not necessarily indicate lack of support, pushing back against narratives driven purely by online visibility.