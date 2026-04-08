Deepika Padukone cheers for Allu Arjun as his new look from Atlee's Raaka is revealed: ‘Prepare yourself’

Telugu star Allu Arjun turns a year older on Wednesday. Atlee unveiled the much-awaited first look of the birthday boy on social media and announced the title of the film. Tentatively titled AA22 X A6 (signifying Arjun’s 22nd and Atlee’s 6th film), it is now Raaka. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.
The first look poster of Raaka stars Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar. Sporting a bald look, the actor posed intensely with kohl-rimmed eyes. The highlight of his look was his animal claws, which was also seen in teaser announcement. His forehead also had some Viking tattoos, further creating mystery around the character.
See poster here:
Not much is known about the film.
Sharing the poster, Atlee seemingly grew emotional. He called Raaka a part of himself which he carried for 18 years and opened up about his journey. He wrote, “#Raaka isn’t just a film it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly this is just the beginning #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir.”
Co-star Deepika Padukone added to her social media account: “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @atlee47 | @alluarjunonline | @sunpictures.”
Reacting to the poster and the title, Allu Arjun fans hailed the actor. One among them wrote in the comment section, “His first look hits different.” “Mad stuff loading,” added another. One said, “What the hell.” Yet another commented, “Freaking beast.”
Someone else also praised, saying, “Bhai is coming to rule Hollywood.”
Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared her excitement, writing, “My my my … can’t wait.” “Poster is sooooo intriguing! Just know u will deliver! Too excited for this,” added Tanisha Mukerji.
The first poster for the film showed the claw of an unknown animal, which is now seen in Allu Arjun's first look poster.
Before Wednesday's reveal, the makers kept their lips sealed about the film details.
Last year, the makers dropped a video on social media from the making of the film, hinting at its grand scale. In the video, producer Kalanithi Maran was seen landing in Los Angeles with Allu Arjun and Atlee to meet a special team of animation and VFX in Hollywood. Experts who worked on Hollywood hits like Iron Man 2 and Transformers were roped in for the project. They described Raaka, formerly AA 22 x A6, as ‘unlike anything I’ve ever read.’
“Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures,” the post from the production house read.
Later, Deepika Padukone was announced as the second lead of the VFX-heavy film.
Raaka is expected to hit screens in 2027. The film team is yet to lock a date.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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