Deepika Padukone cheers for Allu Arjun as his new look from Atlee's Raaka is revealed: ‘Prepare yourself’

Telugu star Allu Arjun turns a year older on Wednesday. Atlee unveiled the much-awaited first look of the birthday boy on social media and announced the title of the film. Tentatively titled AA22 X A6 (signifying Arjun’s 22nd and Atlee’s 6th film), it is now Raaka. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Allu Arjun's first look from Raaka The first look poster of Raaka stars Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar. Sporting a bald look, the actor posed intensely with kohl-rimmed eyes. The highlight of his look was his animal claws, which was also seen in teaser announcement. His forehead also had some Viking tattoos, further creating mystery around the character.

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See poster here:

Not much is known about the film.

Atlee dedicates post for Allu Arjun on birthday Sharing the poster, Atlee seemingly grew emotional. He called Raaka a part of himself which he carried for 18 years and opened up about his journey. He wrote, “#Raaka isn’t just a film it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly this is just the beginning #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun sir.”

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Deepika Padukone Co-star Deepika Padukone added to her social media account: “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @atlee47 | @alluarjunonline | @sunpictures.”

Netizens react to Raaka poster Reacting to the poster and the title, Allu Arjun fans hailed the actor. One among them wrote in the comment section, “His first look hits different.” “Mad stuff loading,” added another. One said, “What the hell.” Yet another commented, “Freaking beast.”

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Someone else also praised, saying, “Bhai is coming to rule Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet Singh shared her excitement, writing, “My my my … can’t wait.” “Poster is sooooo intriguing! Just know u will deliver! Too excited for this,” added Tanisha Mukerji.

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All you need to know about upcoming film Raaka The first poster for the film showed the claw of an unknown animal, which is now seen in Allu Arjun's first look poster.

Before Wednesday's reveal, the makers kept their lips sealed about the film details.

Last year, the makers dropped a video on social media from the making of the film, hinting at its grand scale. In the video, producer Kalanithi Maran was seen landing in Los Angeles with Allu Arjun and Atlee to meet a special team of animation and VFX in Hollywood. Experts who worked on Hollywood hits like Iron Man 2 and Transformers were roped in for the project. They described Raaka, formerly AA 22 x A6, as ‘unlike anything I’ve ever read.’

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“Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures,” the post from the production house read.

Later, Deepika Padukone was announced as the second lead of the VFX-heavy film.

Raaka is expected to hit screens in 2027. The film team is yet to lock a date.