Deepika Padukone dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit for being ‘unprofessional’? Here's what we know

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was all set for his upcoming film Spirit until things took a sour turn if reports are true. As per the latest update, the lead actress Deepika Padukone has been removed from the film citing ‘unprofessional behaviour’ when she demanded changes in her contract.

Deepika Padukone removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Reportedly, Deepika refused to work more than 8 hours. She welcomed her baby girl, Dua last year and is among the many new moms of Bollywood.

Deepika who was set to share the screen with Prabhas, is now reportedly no longer a part of the film.

According to a report of Filmfare, Deepika has been dropped from Spirit following disputes over her remuneration and alleged unprofessional conduct.

Quoting Telugu entertainment outlets, the report claimed that Deepika requested an 8-hour workday, which comes down to 6 hours of shoot. She reportedly also demanded ₹20 crore as her salary for the film alongside a share in the film's profits.

A source also told Bollywood Hungama, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga got the shock of his life when Deepika Padukone refused to shoot for more than 6 hours a day for Spirit. That's not all, the actress, via her agency, also started to demand an amendment to the contract. Their point of contention was simple - if the shoot extends beyond 100 days, Deepika will have to be paid extra for every single day of shoot beyond the commitment on paper."

Reportedly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his team are currently on a hunt for Deepika's replacement.

The makers of the film are yet to release an official statement about the alleged changes.

Spirit Spirit has already faced multiple delays, owing to Deepika's pregnancy and delivery as she welcomed her daughter, Dua with her husband Ranveer Singh. Later, Prabhas' injury and other work commitments further pushed the film shoot.

While many thought that Spirit might have been shelved, producer Bhushan Kumar recently updated fans about the film's status. In an interview, he said Spirit is likely to begin shooting in the next two to three months.

Before beginning Spirit shoot, Prabhas is said to wrap up the sequels of his last hits, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.