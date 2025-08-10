Deepika Padukone exits Amitabh Bachchan's Hindi remake of The Intern? Here's what we know

The Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly distancing herself from acting, not forever, but for yet another upcoming project. It is believed that she will no longer be associated as an actor with the Hindi remake of The Intern, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, she will be a part of the film as a producer.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone exits The Intern Hindi remake: Report According to a report by Midday, Deepika won't be seen acting in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which originally featured Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro. She was said to take on Anne's role while Amitabh stepped in to play Robert's character as a retired man after Rishi Kapoor's death in 2020. Rishi was the first choice, reportedly.

A source told the portal, “This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform.”

It also mentioned that Deepika hopes to “explore her career further as a creator”. “The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant," the source also added.

Advertisement

The Intern follows the story of a retired, 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (DeNiro) who joins an online fashion startup as an intern. The founder, Jules Ostin (Anne), remains sceptical about Ben till he wins over the team with his old-school charm, reliability, and wisdom. He goes on to become her confidant, supporting her through personal and professional problems in life.

Deepika's exit from Spirit However, the Intern Hindi remake isn't the only project that Deepika has recently exited. Previously, she was dropped from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit.

She will be next seen in an upcoming film by Atlee, alongside Allu Arjun. She also has King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She will also return in the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Advertisement

These will be her first films to release after embracing motherhood. The actor and her husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua on September 8 last year.