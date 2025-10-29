Deepika Padukone fans claim Kalki 2898 AD makers removed her name from OTT credit roll - What's the truth?

After Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's dramatic exit from Kalki Part 2, her fans are claiming that the makers have removed her name from the credits roll of Kalki 2898 AD on a certain OTT platform.

Deepika Padukone played the key role of Sumati in the 2023 blockbuster led by Prabhas. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

A fan shared a video clip to support the claim, saying that credits aren’t just names at the end of a movie, “they are acknowledgement, accountability, and respect for the work put in”.

“When someone like Deepika Padukone, who’s played a pivotal role in shaping the emotional core of Kalki, isn’t credited even after months of OTT release,” the fan claimed.

“Recognition isn’t a favour, it’s the bare minimum,” said a social media user.

Supporting the claim, another fan said, “Vyjayanti Films removed Deepika Padukone from the end credits in Kalki PART 1 from the OTT platforms.”

Calling the production house the “worst to exist,” the fan said, “you guys deserve to rot in hell lmao.. Removing her name from the end credits will remove her impact from the film? Seriously?”

Fan supports claim with video clip

X user claimed that Deepika Padukone's name was missing from the credits roll ever since the movie began streaming online.

“It was already not there the first time they released on OTT,” a user said.

However, another user claimed that there was a time when Deepika's name was a part of the credit role, but was removed “again”.

“I watched it a couple of months back.. It’s removed again now,” the user said.

Is the claim true? Upon a quick check into Kalki 2898 AD’s credit roll on both Netflix and Prime Video, LiveMint found that it still features Deepika’s name.

The official X handle of the movie also features the actress's name.

Screengrab of Kalki 2898 AD's X handle

The question remains whether the fans' claims were a mere glitch or an actual oversight that was later corrected.

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel In September, Vyjayanthi Movies announced that Deepika Padukone wouldn't be a part of their Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Their statement mentioned that the makers and the actor parted ways after “careful consideration,” as the film deserves a higher level of “commitment”.

Reportedly, her exit came over her demand for 8 hours of work and an increase in salary. It is said that the Bollywood star did not want to work more than the said hours to be with her now one-year-old daughter, Dua.

She also took an exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, also starring Prabhas. Spirit later added Triptii Dimri to the team. Deepika also announced her exit from the upcoming Bollywood remake of The Intern. However, she will be associated with the project as the producer.

‘By virtue of being a woman…’: Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone recently addressed the controversy surrounding her exit from the projects and her 8-hour work demand.

“By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it,” she told CNBC-TV18.

“But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines,” she continued, without naming any names.

She also slammed the Indian film industry as a whole and said that though it is “termed as an industry, we have never really worked like an industry”. Deepika called it "a very disorganised industry", and said that “it's time we brought in some system into this culture.”