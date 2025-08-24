Deepika Padukone fans fume after someone films actor and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua at airport: ‘Shameless’

New parents in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are among those who did not reveal the face of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, last year. Amid this, an alleged fan recorded Deepika and her Dua at the airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua's face reveal The incident reportedly happened despite Deepika strongly reacting to being recorded with her daughter.

Deepika and Ranveer have requested paparazzi, fans and media not to click and distribute the pictures of Dua. While most have been cooperative so far, the recent incident sparked a debate around privacy on the internet.

In a video allegedly recorded and shared on Instagram without the celebrity couple’s consent, Dua’s face is visible. She is seen sitting on her mother’s lap while they are being ferried across Mumbai International Airport in a buggy.

Deepika was reportedly seen making hand gestures to stop the fan from recording her with her child.

Internet reacts to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua's video leak Reacting to the incident, many on X, formerly Twitter, were reminded of the incident when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's face was revealed accidentally during a live broadcast.

While many Padukone fans strongly condemned the video leak incident, some also heaped praises on Dua for her resemblance to her mother.

A user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “This viral video of Dua where Deepika clearly showed a gesture not to capture takes me back to the incident when Vamika was captured even after clearly stated by Virushka to not do that. Using kids clout on your page is peak shameless behaviour (sic).”

“I can’t even celebrate seeing Dua because of this mess everyone has created but she’s so cute (emotional face emoji) a perfect mixture of Deepika and Ranveer and anyone who says anything against her will go to hell (sic),” added another.

“My mind can’t believe that they saying this sh*t about a baby!!! Now I understand why Deepika and Ranveer were so serious about not showing her. They should take legal action against these disgusting people. May God protect Dua from the evil eyee (sic),” added another.

