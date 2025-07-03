Deepika Padukone makes history as first Indian honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

It’s a proud moment for India as Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is set to receive a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. She becomes the first Indian and also the first Indian actor to be honoured with a star on California’s iconic sidewalk, which spans both sides of Hollywood Boulevard from Gower to La Brea, as well as Vine Street from Yucca to Sunset.

Deepika Padukone to be honoured at Hollywood Walk of Fame On Wednesday as per LA time, Deepika Padukone’s name was officially announced alongside several renowned global personalities as recipients of the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Billboard reported.

The announcement was made during a live press conference at Ovation Hollywood. Deepika will be receiving the star alongside other honourees including Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Italian actor Franco Nero, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The honourees of the stars were chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel from among “hundreds” of nominations during a meeting, which was held on June 20, as per the report. Their selection was officially approved by the Chamber’s board of directors on June 25.

“We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined on the Walk of Fame as part of the prestigious Class of 2026,” said Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros, Television and chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee. “These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition.”

Mindy Kaling, first South Asian woman to be honoured at Hollywood Walk of Fame Besides Deepika, Indian-American actor, writer, producer, and director Mindy Kaling received a star earlier this year. She was the first South Asian woman to be honoured with a star.