Deepika Padukone flaunts her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week

Paris [France], March 23 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone recently took a trip down memory lane as she graced the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

Louis Vuitton, on Saturday, took to its Instagram account on Saturday to share a video where the 39-year-old star, who made history as the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, can be seen revealing that she was quite fluent in French during her school days.

In the clip, Deepika said, "I was very good at French. I studied French in 11th and 12th grade, and I was really good."

She even went on to flaunt her French-speaking skills, saying phrases like "Je m'appelle Deepika" (My name is Deepika) and "Le monde est a nous" (The world is ours). Correcting herself, she added, "It's not 'la,' it's 'le!'"

While in Paris, Deepika didn't just walk the Fashion Week red carpet but also indulged in fun activities. The video showed the 'Chennai Express' actress taking a scooter ride, enjoying the city like a true tourist.

Towards the end of her video, Deepika shared a couple of BTS moments from Paris Fashion Week, giving fans a glimpse into the excitement and chaos of the event.

Deepika made heads turn with her fashionable look at the event. She wore a white oversized blazer, a matching hat, and black leggings paired with heels. Completing the look, she accessorized with black leather gloves, a scarf, and classic red lipstick, making her one of the best-dressed stars at the event.