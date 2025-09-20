Deepika holds Shah Rukh’s hand in new post as they gear up for 6th film ‘King’. Don't miss Ranveer Singh's cute comment

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for the film 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand. This marks their sixth collaboration, reflecting on their long-standing partnership since 'Om Shanti Om'. The former shared a picture with SRK as they start filming for ‘King’. 

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published20 Sep 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Deepika Padukone has started filming for 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a heartfelt post about her long association with Shah Rukh Khan as the two prepare to star together once again.

Deepika Padukone starts filming 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan

Posting a picture of herself holding Shah Rukh Khan’s hand, Deepika Padukone wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? (sic).”

Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007), which went on to become a blockbuster. Since then, the pair have co-starred in several major films, including ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Happy New Year’, and most recently ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ (2023).

More about ‘King’

According to IMDb, the synopsis of ‘King’ is “Mentor and disciple embark on a perilous journey, pushing their survival skills to the limit against overwhelming odds and unforgiving environments.”

Alongside SRK and Deepika, the film will also feature Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, and various others. The film is penned by Sujoy Ghosh along side Siddharth.

Their upcoming project, ‘King’, will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’. The film marks another high-profile collaboration of Deepika and SRK, who are considered among the most successful on-screen pairs in Hindi cinema.

