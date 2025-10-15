Deepika Padukone lends her voice to Meta AI, actress says, 'Try it and let me know what you think!'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has stepped into the world of artificial intelligence, becoming the new voice of Meta AI across multiple countries. The actor announced the collaboration with a video on Instagram, describing it as an exciting new venture and inviting users to experience conversations with her voice.

“Okay, so this is pretty cool, I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!” Deepika wrote in her post.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for both the star and the platform — Deepika is among the first Indian celebrities to lend her voice to an AI assistant, adding a familiar and relatable tone to Meta’s expanding digital experience. Industry experts say the move could help bridge the gap between technology and pop culture, making AI interactions feel more personal and engaging for users.

Meta AI also reacted to the announcement, “suddenly we're asking meta ai even more questions.”

DP's fans couldn't contain their excitement, and quickly rushed to the comments section. A user wrote, “A new day; a new feather on the cap.”

Another user wrote, “she's the MOMENT!”

“Meta Ai voice assistant on loop from now on,” the third user wrote.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, which opened to massive box-office success. She will next reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King, their first project together after the hit spy thriller Pathaan. The two have previously worked together in Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Jawan.

Deepika has also signed an upcoming film with director Atlee and Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22X26, which is expected to be one of the biggest pan-India releases in the coming years.