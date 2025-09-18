Deepika Padukone not part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers confirm exit: ‘Film deserves commitment’

Putting months of speculation to rest, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the film’s sequel.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner behind the Nag Ashwin-directed franchise, shared a statement on X announcing the update. “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership,” the note read.

"And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," a part of the statement read.

Director Nag Ashwin, in a recent interview, revealed that the sequel is likely to begin production by the end of this year if schedules align.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a mythological sci-fi drama written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The big-budget film features an ensemble cast led by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, the story draws inspiration from the Hindu epic, the Mahabharata.

Deepika played the role of SUM-80, also known as Sumathi — the prophesied mother of Kalki and a lab subject of Project K. Notably, the actor was pregnant during the shoot of the Prabhas-starrer.