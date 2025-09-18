Deepika Padukone not part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers confirm exit: ‘Film deserves commitment’

Putting months of speculation to rest, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the film’s sequel.
Vyjayanthi Movies, the production banner behind the Nag Ashwin-directed franchise, shared a statement on X announcing the update. “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership,” the note read.
"And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," a part of the statement read.
Director Nag Ashwin, in a recent interview, revealed that the sequel is likely to begin production by the end of this year if schedules align.
‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a mythological sci-fi drama written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The big-budget film features an ensemble cast led by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, the story draws inspiration from the Hindu epic, the Mahabharata.
Deepika played the role of SUM-80, also known as Sumathi — the prophesied mother of Kalki and a lab subject of Project K. Notably, the actor was pregnant during the shoot of the Prabhas-starrer.
Earlier this year, Deepika stepped away from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Spirit.’ Reports suggested that the actor had disagreements with the filmmaker over specific scenes, work hours, remuneration, and profit-sharing arrangements. She had also reportedly requested an eight-hour work schedule.