‘What keeps me balanced is…’: Deepika Padukone on 'dealing with difficult situations' amid feud with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone talked about how she deals with difficult or complicated situations in a new interview from Sweden. She said in such situations she is able to listen to her inner voice which leads her towards peace. Her comments arrive amid her fallout with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over his film Spirit.

Sandeep recently shared an angry tweet which many assume is for Deepika who has now been replaced by Triptii Dimri in the film.

Deepika Padukone on dealing with complicated situations Amid this, Deepika was asked about what keeps her balanced in her interview with Vogue Arabia. She replied, “What keeps me balanced is just being truthful, authentic. Whenever I'm faced with complicated or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace is when I feel most in equilibrium.”

“I just listen to my gut, to what feels right. I think it's easier said than done but I think it's when you shut out the noise around you and just listen to your gut. I think the answers are always there. Wanting to collaborate with people I know I'm going to have a good time working with, surrounding myself with family and friends, and being authentic is how I feel I'm able to find my balance,” also added the new mom about balancing personal and professional life.

Deepika was at a Cartier event for its High Jewelry collection 'En Équilibre' in Stockholm, Sweden.

While she did not comment directly on her fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, many believe she dropped a subtle hint after Vanga's post went viral.

Deepika vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Monday, Vanga shared an angry tweet, without mentioning anyone's name, he also accused an actor of playing "dirty PR games".

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?

"As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. (Let's do one thing... next time tell the whole story... because I don't even care a bit) #dirtyPRgames," Vanga shared.