Deepika Padukone on stepping back from ₹500-crore projects: ‘It’s not about that anymore’

After more than a decade of steering big-budget films and delivering some of Hindi cinema’s highest-grossing titles, Deepika Padukone says she is recalibrating what success means to her. In a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor noted that the metrics that once defined stardom—box-office milestones and high-value signings—no longer hold the same pull.

‘It’s Not About The ₹ 100-Crore Or ₹ 600-Crore Film Anymore’ Padukone, who has been vocal about fair compensation and work-hour limits in the film industry, said her priorities have shifted significantly. “At this stage, it's not about that anymore. It's not about the ₹100-crore films, or even the ₹500–600 crore ones,” she said.

Over the past few months, industry reports have suggested that she opted out of two high-profile productions—Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, both starring Prabhas—after conversations around equitable pay and an eight-hour shift reportedly failed to align.

Her choices, she said, are now rooted in authenticity. “Anything that doesn't feel true to me doesn't cut it. Sometimes people offer a lot of money and think that's enough, but it isn’t. And the reverse is also true—some projects may not be commercially big, but I believe in the people or the message, and I'll stand by it.”

Backing New Voices Over Front-Lining Big Releases Padukone, who produced Chhapaak under her banner KA Productions, said her creative interests are moving towards supporting emerging talent and strong stories rather than fronting every project. “What excites me is empowering other talent. My team and I are now focused on enabling storytelling—supporting writers, directors, new producers. That feels meaningful to me now,” she said.

Calling Out The Culture Of Overwork The actor also pointed to the industry’s long-standing work culture challenges, describing the glorification of burnout as misplaced. “We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you're healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one,” she told the magazine.

