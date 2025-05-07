Deepika Padukone opens up on mom guilt: 'I don't know if work will be what it used to be before Dua'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the new moms in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor who is yet to fully return to film sets after welcoming her daughter Dua Padukone Singh, opened up about having mom guilt.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone on being told she was taking motherhood 'very seriously' Deepika in an interview with Marie Claire shared, “I don't know if [work] will be what it used to be before I had a baby, and I don't even know if I want to be that way…is [this] my new routine and schedule? Let's see how that evolves.”

The Om Shanti Om actress also recalled the time when she had to cancel her meeting with a director because she had to be at home with her daughter Dua. While the decision felt natural to Deepika, the director responded by mentioning that she was taking motherhood “very seriously.”

“He turned around and said, ‘Oh, looks like she's taking motherhood very seriously.’ I don't know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that mean, taking motherhood seriously? Yeah!"

Deepika Padukone on mom guilt “I do have to tell myself that your life doesn't end the minute you have a child, and that you do need to get back to your life, or at least a part of your life before you had a baby…but every moment where I'm not able to be with her, there is guilt," Deepika added.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Ranveer dated for a long time before tying the knot in an intimate wedding at Italy’s Lake Como in 2018.

The couple announced the news of Deepika's pregnancy in February 2024.

Dua was born on September 8 in HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai.

The couple is yet to publicly reveal the face of their daughter.

Deepika Padukone's work Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, where she essayed the role of DCP Shakti Shetty.

She returned to work after welcoming Dua into her life. While she attended several events, she has not yet resumed film work in full force.

She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. She also has the Bollywood remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.