Deepika Padukone out of Kalki 2 movie? Actress faces ‘back-to-back project losses’ after becoming mother: Report

Deepika Padukone’s request for shorter work hours after becoming a mother is allegedly creating tension on film sets. The makers of Kalki 2 are considering trimming or removing her role, Bollywood.mobi reported on Instagram.

The news comes after her exit from Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Her alleged clash with the Animal director was widely reported.

“This could impact her career after back-to-back project losses,” the Instagram page with 2 million followers reported.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claim.

Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed massive success, minting ₹1,042.25 crore worldwide. The movie had national stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

While fans have been excited about its sequel, Kalki 2, reports earlier said that the shoot could be delayed after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

According to the Bollywood actress, her daughter is her main focus now and she is in no hurry to return to work. She wants to raise her child herself, like her mother did.

Amid the speculation, director Nag Ashwin said Deepika’s role was the backbone of Kalki. It would not be possible to make the sequel without her, he added.

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the report of Kalki 2 being made without Deepika Padukone.

“This is a fact that new mothers do face problems, especially when they want to have work-life balance! Even the big celebs are struggling who want to have a career as well as be around their growing kids!” wrote one user.

Another wondered, “But without her how the mother part will be played!”

“There must be equality in payment too..if you want to make actress work even after having a baby...that too such a big actress,” wrote another while making an apparent reference to the Sandeep Reddy Vanga episode.

“She should get some flexibility. It’s very logical. Women enjoy flexibility even in the corporate world. This is just a film industry, and you can stretch on the timelines,” came from another.

The Spirit controversy Deepika Padukone, one of India’s top-paid actresses, has often spoken against unequal pay in films. An old interview of hers resurfaced as rumours grew about her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit.

In the interview, Deepika said she had once left a project because the director couldn’t pay her fairly even though she liked the script.

Though Deepika did not specifically speak about Spirt, the director posted a sharp message online. Sandeep Reddy accused an unnamed actress of disrespect and leaking story details.

