Deepika Padukone out of Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut after Alia Bhatt’s exit from Ranveer Singh’s film: Rumour

An unverified Reddit post claims there is fresh tension among actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. The alleged conflict appears to be related to casting developments for Ranbir Kapoor’s directorial debut.

According to the post, Alia Bhatt earlier tried to join Ranveer in his zombie thriller. However, she did not receive the role. Soon after, rumours suggested Ranbir and Deepika would reunite in a new RK Productions project.

The latest buzz, according to the Reddit post, now says Deepika may no longer be part of that film. The Redditor says it is unclear whether this was her decision or the makers’.

“It’s unclear whether Pati aur Patni (Ranbir and Alia) decided to let go of Deepika or if it was her own choice; there is, however, strong buzz that this could be a tit-for-tat move after Alia didn’t get Ranveer’s film Pralay, which she seems to have taken personally,” the Reddit post says.

“This also lines up with the other tea posted recently, suggesting that Ranveer and Deepika may actually be working together as well,” the post further says.

The four Bollywood stars have appeared friendly in public over the past few years, the post says. But, observers often questioned the authenticity of that image, the post claims.

The post also connects the situation to the period after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It alleges publicity efforts highlighted Alia’s performance while Ranveer received less credit despite strong reviews.

“Alia orchestrated PR to glorify her performance and get herself all the fake awards, while Ranveer was thrown under the bus, despite delivering a strong performance,” the post claims.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

“Good if Deepika's out, another movie with Ranbir now would have just brought in more trolling for her. Especially now when Ranveer is finally in good books,” wrote a social media user.

“Alia and Ranbir's chemistry is nonexistent. So, good luck to Ranbir's production debut if she is the lead,” commented another user.

Another user wrote, “I don’t think RK is gonna cast Alia after seeing their chemistry in Brahmastra.”

“If he took it personally, why did he praise Dhurandhar less than two days ago? You guys will believe any and everything,” came from another.

Ranbir-Deepika dating Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone reportedly dated each other around 2007–2008. It was reportedly after meeting on the sets of their film Bachna Ae Haseeno.

During their relationship, Deepika famously got a tattoo of Ranbir's initials ("RK") on the nape of her neck. However, the couple parted ways in 2009–2010.

Deepika Padukone, during interviews later, hinted at infidelity on Ranbir’s part as the apparent reason behind the break-up. Ranbir blamed it on his "immaturity" and "inexperience".

Also Read | Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals bipolar disorder, credits Deepika

Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in 2022. They also have a daughter, Raha. She was also born in the same year (in November).

Ranbir Kapoor's directorial debut: What we know Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he wants to become a film director in the coming years. His current focus, however, remains on acting in large projects like Ramayana and Love & War. He has already taken early steps toward that goal.

In September 2025, during an Instagram Live session for his brand ARKS, Ranbir shared that he has set up a writers’ room to shape his ideas.

Kapoor is developing two separate story concepts that could lead to his first directorial film. However, he clarified that direction is part of his long-term plan and may happen within the next few years rather than immediately.