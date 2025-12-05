Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandar as film shines on Day 1: 'So incredibly proud of you'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has publicly lauded Dhurandhar on social media, calling it ‘worth every minute.’

Deepika Padukone Praises ‘Dhurandar’ With its opening-day box office collection reportedly crossing ₹21.77 crore net in India by 8 pm, the film seems to be defying early doubts and gaining strong momentum.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a glowing message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "“Dhurandar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic).”

View full Image Deepika Padukone's post for Dhurandar's cast and crew.

Dhurandar's Box Office Collection Day 1 When Dhurandhar opened across roughly 5,000 screens nationwide, early signs were modest. Advance bookings were just over ₹9 crore, and morning-show occupancy hovered below 16%.

But by afternoon and evening, the narrative changed dramatically. Occupancy jumped past 28% as more viewers flocked in, convinced by positive word-of-mouth and early reviews. By 8 pm, trade-tracker Sacnilk reported a net collection of ₹21.77 crore. Industry analysts had predicted a first-day haul between ₹15–18 crore — a forecast that ‘Dhurandhar’ has convincingly beaten.

The sudden surge is being attributed to a mix of factors: early viewers reportedly appreciated the film’s gritty realism and performances, social media buzz (including Deepika’s post), and a growing sense of curiosity among movie-goers who may have skipped morning shows.

What makes ‘Dhurandhar’ stand out ‘Dhurandhar’ is a high-stakes, action-thriller that focuses on covert operations and underworld infiltration, a far cry from the flamboyant period dramas or masala entertainers that often dominate Bollywood. The story centres on a character played by Ranveer Singh who is recruited by the Indian Intelligence Bureau chief, played by R Madhavan, who goes deep undercover to dismantle a dangerous gang — a mission that demands stealth, psychological tension and moral complexity.

The film blends political intrigue, espionage, and gritty realism, offering audiences a more grounded, intense cinematic experience. It leans heavily on suspense and subtle performances rather than loud action or melodrama, marking a distinct shift in tone compared to many mainstream films.

This heavier, more serious tone — combined with a strong ensemble cast and tight direction — seems to have struck a chord with many.