Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandar as film shines on Day 1: 'So incredibly proud of you'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has publicly lauded Dhurandhar on social media, calling it ‘worth every minute.’
With its opening-day box office collection reportedly crossing ₹21.77 crore net in India by 8 pm, the film seems to be defying early doubts and gaining strong momentum.
Deepika took to Instagram to share a glowing message on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "“Dhurandar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios (sic).”
When Dhurandhar opened across roughly 5,000 screens nationwide, early signs were modest. Advance bookings were just over ₹9 crore, and morning-show occupancy hovered below 16%.
But by afternoon and evening, the narrative changed dramatically. Occupancy jumped past 28% as more viewers flocked in, convinced by positive word-of-mouth and early reviews. By 8 pm, trade-tracker Sacnilk reported a net collection of ₹21.77 crore. Industry analysts had predicted a first-day haul between ₹15–18 crore — a forecast that ‘Dhurandhar’ has convincingly beaten.
The sudden surge is being attributed to a mix of factors: early viewers reportedly appreciated the film’s gritty realism and performances, social media buzz (including Deepika’s post), and a growing sense of curiosity among movie-goers who may have skipped morning shows.
‘Dhurandhar’ is a high-stakes, action-thriller that focuses on covert operations and underworld infiltration, a far cry from the flamboyant period dramas or masala entertainers that often dominate Bollywood. The story centres on a character played by Ranveer Singh who is recruited by the Indian Intelligence Bureau chief, played by R Madhavan, who goes deep undercover to dismantle a dangerous gang — a mission that demands stealth, psychological tension and moral complexity.
The film blends political intrigue, espionage, and gritty realism, offering audiences a more grounded, intense cinematic experience. It leans heavily on suspense and subtle performances rather than loud action or melodrama, marking a distinct shift in tone compared to many mainstream films.
This heavier, more serious tone — combined with a strong ensemble cast and tight direction — seems to have struck a chord with many.
With first-day numbers stronger than expected and early praise — ‘Dhurandhar’ appears poised to ride this first-day momentum into a solid box-office run. If the buzz holds, it could turn into one of the year’s biggest surprises.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.