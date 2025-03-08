Deepika Padukone radiates ‘queen gold energy’ for Forbes shoot, Ranveer Singh gushes; netizens say ‘ruling world map’

Deepika Padukone on Friday blew the internet up as she posed in a dazzling golden Sabyasachi gown for the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi on ‘Building Global Influence with Purpose’.

The Bollywood actress, who recently became a mom to a baby girl, attended the event a day ahead of International Women's Day that is celebrated on March 8.

Deepika shared photos of herself during a shoot for the event, looking breathtaking in the shimmery dress.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's Instagram post below:

Ranveer Singh gushes, netizens hail ‘Queen’ The stunning images took social media over by a storm, as netizens could not stop admiring the photos Deepika shared on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone's husband actor Ranveer Singh was quick to comment like always, gushing over his wife's golden look.

“🥵 phew [sic],” he commented, admiring the actor.

Fans also got smitten by the pictures, with many calling her ‘mom’ and ‘mother’.

“Face card never declines ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Mother 🧊,” a user commented.

“Queen gold energy,” another said.

“Ok mumma come through,” a user said.

“Face card face bank the whole face economy [sic],” a fourth user said, admiring Deepika's beauty.

“Ruling World Map.... Just Queen Dp,” one user commented, referring to Deepika's growing global presence.

“She got her assignment right and bagged 100/100,” another said.

Goddess in gold Deepika took to Instagram to share her look for the Forbes event. The photos show her dressed in a shimmery golden long dress designed by ace designer Sabyasachi, who showcased the look during his recent 25th anniversary show.

Deepika's golden dress is highlighted with an exaggerated bow attached on the front, a high neckline, full length sleeves featuring clinched cuffs and a relaxed silhouette adding to the overall charm of the dress. The gown also features a sheer silhouette embellished with shimmering gold fringes, a keyhole detail on the back and a gathered design on the bodice.

The actor styled the stunning dress with black boots made of leather, featuring high pencil heels.

She paired the dress with mixed metal earrings and rings from Cartier, and tied her hair in a messy French knot.

For makeup, Deepika wore a subtle smokey eye look with smudged eyeliner, mauve links, a blinding highlighter and mascara topped off with her signature feathered brows.