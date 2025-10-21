Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face on Diwali, melt netizens' heart - see photos

Meet Dua Padukone Singh!
On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their daughter Dua's face for the first time ever.
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali by sharing the first glimpse of their daughter, Dua, on social media.
The actors, who welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024, posted a series of heartwarming family photographs that quickly went viral. In the pictures, the couple is seen celebrating the festival in traditional attire, holding baby Dua as they pose amid festive décor.
Dad Ranveer rocked an off-white ensemble, paired with a matching pearl necklace and tinted shades. Meanwhile, mom Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a deep red suit set, accessorised with exquisite kundan jewellery and a gajra in her hair. Baby girl Dua complemented her mother in a cute mini suit of the same red shade.
