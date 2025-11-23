Deepika Padukone reacts to fan's wish to see Ranbir Kapoor alongside Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress in a rom-com again

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's fan created a buzz online after her request to cast them in a rom-com went viral. The desire to see Bollywood's showstopper couple in theatres excited fans fond of the duos' chemistry. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress stunned social media by reacting to the reel and netizens were in a frenzy awaiting the next big film of the industry.

Advertisement

In an Instagram reel, a fan named Sonalika Puri, made a request to Bollywood filmmakers to cast the two film stars in a romantic comedy. Expressing her desire to see the couple onscreen again, she said, "This is a humble appeal to all directors and producers that can you guys please cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Preferably a rom-com? Tum log bolte rehte ho picturey paise nahi kama rahi, log theatre me nahi aa rahe. Tum cast toh karo unko saath mein (You guys say that the films are not working and people don't come to theatres anymore, but first cast the two of them again and see)!"

She further added, "Jiss jodi ki public appearances itna zyada buzz create kardeti h wo wapas screen par aayenge to socho kya hojayega. (Think what will happen if the couple whose public appearances create a lot of buzz come back onscreen)"

Advertisement

Previously, the powerhouse duo has starred in 3 films together, and fans enjoyed their chemistry in each of them. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and the last one being Tamasha (2015).

Social media reaction Social media users were quick to note that Deepika liked the reel and flooded the comment thread, anticipating a new project.

A user wrote, “Ranbir-Deepika in a film together will heal me.”

Another user remarked, “Deepika liked this reel omg 😭.”

A third comment read, “Finally someone said it 😭❤️”

A fourth user stated, “Deepika and Ranbir are truly Rekha and Amitab of our gen.”

A fifth user said, “A movie is coming. Ranbir 's directional debut. RK and DP again.”

Advertisement

A sixth user replied,"We need a deepika and Ranveer comeback(sic)."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone slams film industry after exiting Spirit, Kalki 2898 AD

This reel comes at a time there is a buzz online suggesting that Deepika and Ranbir could come together for a film produced by Ranbir under RK Studios and directed by Ayan Mukerji. However, no official confirmation in this regard is out yet.