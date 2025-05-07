Deepika Padukone recalls complicated pregnancy, reveals why she named her daughter Dua

New mom Deepika Padukone spoke about her pregnancy in the most detailed manner yet, opening up about many things in a recent interview. She, who had her first child last year, revealed that she had a complicated pregnancy and delivery.

Deepika Padukone on her complicated pregnancy and delivery Deepika also talked about naming her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua Padukone Singh, which attracted mixed reactions from the internet.

Talking to Marie Claire, Deepika said, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant.”

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua last year and announced her name saying: “Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Deepika and Ranveer named their daughter after two months of birth In the interview, Deepika revealed that while Dua was born in September, the couple did not settle on the name till November.

Dua is an Arabic word which means prayer.

As Ranveer and Deepika did not rush to name their daughter, they took two months to find something that felt right for the little one. Deepika said, “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit.”

Why did Deepika and Ranveer name their daughter Dua “It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us,” added the actress, who turned to poetry and music for inspiration behind her daughter's name. In fact, she revealed that she texted her husband Ranveer in the middle of the night about the name while he was on set.

“He said yes, and that was it,” revealed Deepika.

Deepika Padukone on mom guilt In the same interview, Deepika also spoke about mom guilt. She recalled the time when she had to cancel a meeting with a director as she had to stay home with Dua. To her decision, she was told that she was taking motherhood ‘too seriously.’

Deepika and Ranveer got married in an intimate wedding at Italy’s Lake Como in 2018. They announced the news of Deepika's pregnancy in February 2024.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again.

She has several films in the pipeline, including the Hindi remake of Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas' Kalki 2, Shah Rukh Khan's King, Spirit and shelved Brahmastra 2.