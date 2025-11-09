Deepika Padukone recalls experiencing cliches about Indian accent, skin colour in Hollywood: 'Bothered me every time…'

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among those who enjoy popularity in the West as well. Talking about her experience in Hollywood, the actor recently opened up about what bothered her the most in the Western film industry. She shared how the idea of India is different in the West, as she too experienced cliches about the Indian accent and her skin colour.

During a conversation at the CNBC's Global Leadership Summit, Deepika Padukone opened up about her Hollywood stint.

Padukone, daughter of former badminton star Prakash Padukone, made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. The film was released in 2017, marking her entry in the West.

Deepika Padukone on her Hollywood stint About her Hollywood journey, Deepika Padukone said, “I was very clear about taking India to the world, but the India that I know. For example, moving to Hollywood and getting into that industry, or doing it in a way that has been expected of us or suits a global audience was something I never wanted to do, even if it took longer.”

“I think what bothered me every time I went to the West was this sort of idea of India they have. It is so different from the country that I know. I have experienced all those cliches firsthand, whether it has to do with casting, our accent or the colour of my skin. I was clear that I wanted to do it my way and on my terms," she added.

Deepika Padukone at international events Besides starring in a Hollywood film, Deepika Padukone also hit headlines with her international events. From serving as the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton to being a part of the competition jury at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Padukone has quite a lot of achievements at the global front.

She also unveiled the trophies at the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar in 2022.

Besides this, she was named as one of the recipients of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026, in the Motion Pictures category. The announcement was made earlier this year.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming work On the Bollywood front, Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Singham Again, will be starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film, King. The film also features Khan's daughter, actor Suhana Khan.

Besides this, Padukone is also a part of Atlee's next sci-fi action entertainer with Allu Arjun. The project is tentatively titled AA22xA6.