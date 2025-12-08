Deepika Padukone’s ₹1.8 lakh Abu Dhabi GP outfit decoded: How she styled the desert-luxe look

Deepika Padukone recently dropped jaws at the Abu Dhabi GP in a ₹1.8 lakh outfit. The Piku actress, a brand ambassador of ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’, made a fashion statement in an aviator jacket, LV boots, and a maxi dress.

Deepika Padukone turns heads at Abu Dhabi GP Deepika Padukone opted for a full-length, high-necked maxi dress by Magda Butrym for race day. Her side curves were highlighted most naturally by the delicate draperies that stretched effortlessly, giving her a statuesque and completely recognisable shape. The gorgeous gold-brown colour gave subtle drama and transformed the garment into a contemporary classic when she caught the desert breeze.

“Sunday Sashay!” Deepika captioned her post on Instagram.

The gathered high neckline and flowing bottom gave off an appearance of elegance that was anything but dull. The diva added a striking dark brown leather aviator jacket on top, which added edge to the monochromatic colour scheme rather than serving as a shield.

The Side Trunk MM bag, valued at ₹3,50,000, was the Louis Vuitton ambassador's accessory choice. Its distinctive monogram and boxy design provided structured contrast to the ensemble. She added a dramatic touch to the look with huge sunglasses, black stiletto boots, and Cartier bracelets. Deepika Padukone's style is unique, even though her appearance may be ideal for the fashion scene in New York City.

The diva is fiery, experimental, and renowned for effortlessly embracing a variety of aesthetics. Her appearance serves as a reminder that real luxury does not have to be ostentatious or even rational. Deepika executed it with such grace that it must seem effortless, elegant, powerful, and just legendary.

What Deepika Padukone carries in her bag Deepika Padukone, in an interaction with Vogue India, recently revealed the items she carries in her bag. “I basically carry my whole house in my bag,” the Om Shanti Om actress said jokingly.

She told Vogue that her bag contains all her house keys, “the main door, back door, safe, master bedroom, guest bedroom, bathroom, all of the keys.”

“What I think an actor should always carry in their bag is a memory of something that keeps them grounded,” Padukone added. She added that she also likes to carry a notebook in her bag since she prefers to write things down.

“I’m a little old school like that. Most people nowadays go into their mobile phone, but I prefer writing things down,” she said.

FAQs 1. What outfit did Deepika Padukone wear to the Abu Dhabi GP? Deepika chose a full-length Magda Butrym maxi dress worth ₹1.8 lakh, styled with a leather aviator jacket, Louis Vuitton Side Trunk MM bag, LV boots, oversized sunglasses and Cartier bracelets.

