Deepika Padukone, Samay Raina, Smriti Mandhana and more: Celebs and their biggest controversies in 2025

Each year comes with a share of highs and lows, and 2025 was no different. From landing in legal trouble to going viral on the internet, several celebrities made headlines throughout the year. From Deepika Padukone's fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Samay Raina's controversial show, check out the list of celebrities who landed in controversies this year.

Deepika Padukone Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone hit headlines when reports about her fallout with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga surface. The rift over her alleged fees and 8-hour work demand resulted in Padukone being replaced in the upcoming film, Spirit. Later, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD (2024) announced that Padukone won’t be a part of their sequel as ‘they were unable to find a partnership’. She also announced her exit as an actor from the Hindi remake of The Intern.

Paresh Rawal Veteran actor Paresh Rawal broke the hearts of his million fans when he announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3. Sooner, Akshay Kumar, who was also producing the film, sued Rawal for ₹25 crores as damages. Later, the OG Baburao returned to the project after contradictory statements.

Smriti Mandhana Music composer Palash Muchhal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana were all set to tie the knot this year. The events kick-started with pre-wedding festivities at Mandhana's native place, but the wedding was called off at the last minute. As the two took down their pictures from social media without any explanation, cheating rumours about Muchhal emerged.

Karisma Kapoor Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away earlier in 2025 due to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. His sudden death seemingly brought Kapoor and her ex-husband's family close, but it was short-lived. Karisma Kapoor's kids moved the Delhi High Court over their share of Sunjay Kapur's assets worth ₹30,000 crores. Kapoor's kids challenged an alleged will that excludes them while granting all assets to Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev and her kids.

Udit Narayan Udit Narayan sparked a controversy after a video of him kissing a female fan from an event went viral. The fan was seemingly trying to click a selfie when the singer was seen kissing her on the lips. However, reacting to it, Narayan later told Hindustan Times, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this.”

Kajol-Twinkle Khanna Kajol and Twinkle Khanna launched their no-nonsense celebrity talk, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, but caught people's attention for the wrong reasons. In an episode, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol stirred up a storm when they appeared to be defending infidelity. They said that physical infidelity was "not a deal breaker." Khanna added, "Raat gayi baat gayi."

Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan faced severe backlash after he said, “Kannada was born out of Tamil” during his film event. From protests to boycott calls, his film Thug Life suffered over his remark. Later, the matter went to the Supreme Court.

Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina Comedian Samay Raina faced multiple FIRs over his show ‘India’s Got Latent’ on YouTube. It began with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial question on the show. Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija were also involved in the matter.

Diljit Dosanjh, Vaani Kapoor Aabeer Gulaal could have been Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback film alongside Vaani Kapoor. However, it was blocked in India over the rising tensions between the nations. Similarly, Diljit Dosanjh’s film Sardaar Ji 3 didn’t get a release in India due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Both films and actors involved were criticised for working with Pakistani artists despite a blanket ban.