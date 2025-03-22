Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently opened up about balancing her mom duties and work calls. She attended a Forbes event in Abu Dhabi and said that becoming mother will subconsciously influence her roles in films.

Deepika is among the new moms of Bollywood. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh. They named their daughter Dua.

Deepika on balancing work and motherhood At the event, Deepika said, “I think motherhood in itself has been so incredible that I’m sure somewhere, if not consciously, subconsciously it will influence the kind of movies and the roles that I choose to do moving forward. Having said that, I do believe that I’ve been pretty aware and conscious even before motherhood."

Deepika on mom guilt “I think where I’m at in my life right now is how do I manage my time as a mother, as a new mother, with getting back to–and I’m sure there’s some incredible women here who can give me some wise, some wisdom, whatever– but to be able manage my daughter and her life and getting back to work without feeling guilt. I think that is something I’m figuring out. I won’t say I am struggling with, but I’m still figuring it out," she added.

Deepika also shared how motherhood has altered her priorities. In fact, she revealed that even her last Google search was something related to parenting as Dua is always in her mind. "Definitely some mommy question like ‘when will my baby stop spitting up’ or something to that effect," she added.