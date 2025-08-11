Deepika Padukone steps back from acting role in ‘The Intern’ remake to focus on producing: Report

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has decided to step away from acting in the Indian remake of ‘The Intern’, choosing instead to focus solely on her role as a producer.

Deepika Padukone to produce ‘The Intern’ remake, not act in it: Report According to a report by Mid-Day, a source close to the project shared that Padukone will no longer play the female lead in the film. “This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform,” the source said.

Padukone, who has previously co-produced films under her banner KA Productions, is reportedly using this opportunity to widen her creative role in filmmaking. “'The Intern' is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant,” the source added.

More about ‘The Intern’ The Intern, a remake of the 2015 Hollywood film starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, was first announced in 2020. Deepika was to play the role made famous by Hathaway, while the late Rishi Kapoor had been cast in De Niro’s role. Following Kapoor’s passing, Amitabh Bachchan joined the project as the senior intern.