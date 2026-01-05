Deepika Padukone turns 40, launches Onset: A look at her legacy beyond cinema – mental health, work-life balance & more

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her 40th birthday with the launch of The OnSet Program, a way to give aspiring artists the chance to be “seen, heard, and experienced” while taking charge of their own projects.

This initiative, aimed at nurturing and empowering the next generation of creative talent, adds another feather to the hat of Deepika's legacy, which goes far beyond box-office numbers and iconic performances.

Here's how Deepika Padukone made a difference, one project at a time:

The OnSet Program The OnSet Program aims to provide a launchpad for talented individuals to take the reins on their own projects.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Deepika Padukone said, “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent.”

Championing Work–Life Balance When Deepika openly spoke about the importance of work–life balance, it struck a powerful chord across the industry. In an environment known for glorifying overwork, her stance felt refreshing and necessary.

What followed was strong support from within the film fraternity, especially women — actresses like Kiara Advani, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, Neha Dhupia, Mona Singh, and others, who publicly backed her, echoing the need for healthier schedules and boundaries.

Deepika didn’t just start a debate — she normalised a mindset shift that many had long been waiting for.

Leading the Mental Health Movement in India Long before conversations around mental health became mainstream, Deepika stepped forward with honesty and courage. By speaking about her own journey and becoming India’s first mental health ambassador.

With her foundation, Live Laugh Love Foundation, changed the narrative around depression and anxiety. Her advocacy helped dismantle stigma, encouraged countless individuals to seek help, and positioned mental health as a priority — not a taboo.

She was also appointed as India’s first mental health ambassador by the Union Ministry.

Deepika Padukone's Closet Collection Each month, Deepika curates a new drop of her fashion favourites for an online charity sale that helps fund her mental health organisation, transforming preloved fashion into a force for good.