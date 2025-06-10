Deepika Padukone wishes her father Prakash Padukone on his birthday through special announcement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone celebrated her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone's 70th birthday in a special way on Tuesday.

The actor shared the news in a press release in an Instagram post, stating that their Padukone School of Badminton (PSB) has achieved a significant milestone by establishing over 75 coaching centres across 18 cities, including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat.

In a post on her Instagram handle, she wished her father a happy birthday, stating, "As someone who grew up playing badminton, I've experienced firsthand how much this sport can shape one's life - physically, mentally, and emotionally. Through Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), we hope to bring the joy and discipline of Badminton to people from all walks of life, and build a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport. Pappa, those who know you well, know your passion for this sport. That even at 70, all you do is eat, sleep and breathe Badminton. And we are committed to making your passion a reality: Badminton for All! Happy 70th Birthday Pappa!"

After her announcement, Ranveer Singh dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

In the same press release, Prakash Padukone, PSB's Mentor and Advisor, shared his sentiment.

"Sport is an integral part of growing up - it instills discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset that extends well beyond the court. With PSB, our goal is to make quality coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and set a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton," Padukone said.