Deepika Padukone's Cartier event look accused of ‘Aishwaryafiction’, netizens find her jacket, hairstyle ‘hideous’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone just dropped a series of pictures from a Cartier event in Stockholm, Sweden, and the Internet wasn't impressed by her look. Netizens accused her of “Aishwaryafiction,” saying that the actress was turning into Aishwarya Rai. Social media users also found her jacket and hairdo “hideous”.

Deepika is a global ambassador for the French luxury jewellery brand and was in Stockholm for their high-profile fashion event.

She attended the Cartier event in a bold red gown with a plush fur jacket. She completed her look with a chunky diamond necklace and a sleek hairdo.

Sharing pictures from the pre-gala shoot, Deepika wrote on Instagram: “Hej from Stockholm!”

Here's how the netizens reacted:

“I want to like this but I can’t. Why is Deepika turning into another Aishwarya? That jacket is hideous. Reminds me of that blue-winged outfit Aish wore last Cannes. Why couldn’t it be a regular jacket or something with a softer feel? This looks like a large fleece blanket,” a user highlighted.

“Unmatched face card! The jacket and her hairstyle look hideous,” said another user.

A netizen said, “The amount of photoshop. What's with the aishwariyafiction of DP?”

“I'm so done with these chipku hairstyles. It must be banned. miss the times when actresses used to have open wavy hair, ahaa. Oh, so natural and beautiful,” another user added.

Hate was not the only reaction Deepika received for her look. Fans were awestruck by it and deemed her a “Queen” in red.

The netizens also noted that this was Deepika's first post since her exit from filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ and his veiled accusations against her for playing “dirty PR games.”

“VANGAtrash keeps whining in a corner,” a user said.

“Queen of Bollywood giving a stir to all the recent fake controversies with a dazzling post!!” another user said.

“Oh Deepika, you sheer beauty!” said a fan.