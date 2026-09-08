Deepika’s baby bump, Ranveer’s tender moment: Couple share rare family photos on Dua’s birthday

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing to welcome another member into their family. As their second pregnancy progresses, the couple has given fans a rare glimpse into their personal lives by sharing a series of intimate black-and-white photographs.

The pictures were posted on Tuesday, September 8, which also marks the second birthday of their daughter, Dua, making the family photographs particularly significant.

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‘Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger’ One of the photographs captures Ranveer and Deepika standing close to each other. Ranveer can be seen placing his hand gently on Deepika’s baby bump, while the couple smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika is dressed in a fitted lace outfit, while Ranveer opted for a white shirt paired with trousers.

In another picture, their daughter Dua joins them. Standing between her parents, she appears to hide her face playfully as Deepika and Ranveer crouch beside her. The actors have generally chosen to keep Dua away from the spotlight, making the photograph a rare look at the family together.

Ranveer shared the photographs with the caption, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings (sic).”

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When did Deepika and Ranveer welcome Dua? The couple became parents for the first time on September 8, 2024, when they welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Since her birth, Deepika and Ranveer have largely kept their daughter's identity and personal life private, with only occasional glimpses being shared publicly.

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How did the couple announce their second pregnancy? Deepika and Ranveer revealed earlier this year that they were expecting their second child. The announcement was made through a joint Instagram post featuring Dua.

In the picture, Dua was seen holding a pregnancy test displaying two pink lines, while her parents' hands were placed around hers. Deepika accompanied the post with evil eye emojis.

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The actors tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years. Their relationship and family life have since remained a major focus of public interest, although they have maintained a relatively private approach towards their daughter.

Deepika has continued to take on professional commitments while preparing to welcome her second child. She will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

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She is also part of Atlee's upcoming sci-fi action film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. Deepika has reportedly continued filming portions of the project during her pregnancy.

Ranveer, meanwhile, has started work on Pralay and is currently shooting the film in Mumbai.