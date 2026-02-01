'Deeply shocked and concerned': IFTDA condemns firing incident at Rohit Shettys Mumbai residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the firing incident that took place outside Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence.

In a statement, the IFTDA, while expressed deep safety concerns, also sought personal intervention from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The entire film fraternity is deeply shocked and concerned about the safety and well-being of one of the most respected and iconic filmmaker of the Indian entertainment industry. Such incidents create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity, which is unacceptable. We appeal to our Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji to personally look in to the matter, as this grave incident should not shake the morality and confidence of the entertainment industry. We are confident that the efficient Mumbai Police will take swift and strict action, identify and book the culprits at the earliest, and ensure complete protection to Mr Rohit Shetty and his family," the statement read

The organisation went on to show complete support and solidarity for the filmmaker and his family.

In the early hours of Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Five suspects have been detained in Pune in connection with the firing case and have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, a Pune City Police official said.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Crime Branch had formed 12 special teams to nab suspects involved in the firing incident.