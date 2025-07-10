'Deeply, truly, and honestly so sorry': Cierra Ortega breaks silence following exit from Love Island USA

Washington, DC [US], July 10 (ANI): Cierra Ortega has broken her silence after her sudden exit from 'Love Island USA.'

According to PEOPLE, the 25-year-old reality star left the villa during the July 6 episode, with the show stating that it was due to a "personal situation." However, her departure came shortly after posts from her past that saw her using racial slurs had resurfaced online.

Now back in the US, Cierra shared a video and written statement on Instagram, where she addressed the situation. She explained that she waited a few days to speak so she could do so calmly and clearly.

"I want to first start by addressing not just anyone I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community," she began. "I am deeply, truly, and honestly so sorry. I had no idea that the word carried as much pain and harm, or came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intent when I used it. But that's absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn't excuse ignorance."

"I take accountability for using the word, but I do want it to be known that I genuinely had no idea it was a slur."

"In that moment, I was embarrassed... I, of course, immediately deleted the post. I was apologetic, and I educated not only myself on the true meaning and history of the word, but also anyone around me who had accidentally been holding space for this slur," she added.

Earlier, Cierra's family had also released a statement on social media after her exit aired. They said they understood the backlash but were also concerned about the level of online hate.

"We're not here to justify or ignore what's surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what's happening online right now has gone far beyond that," a part of the statement read.

