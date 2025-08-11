'Definitely not something to try at home': Orlando Bloom on physical transformation for his role in The Cut

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom opened up on his insane physical transformation as a boxer in the new film 'The Cut', reported People.

In the thriller, Bloom plays an ex-boxer who suffered a defeat that ended his career as a champion in the ring. Then, when he "trains for redemption," a synopsis teases, an "obsession takes hold and reality unravels -- and he may be spiralling into something far more terrifying."

Bloom was "excited by the challenge" of transforming himself for the role, as per People.

"What I hadn't expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes," he said, adding, "The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep -- turns out you can't sleep when you're hungry!"

Bloom said, "Water restriction to get to my lowest weight for the final scenes led to obsessive thoughts of food, dreaming of what I could eat when finally off a diet of tuna and cucumber," according to People.

He warns that the length to which he went for 'The Cut' is "definitely not something to try at home."

He said, "I was supervised weekly and my blood work monitored by an expert nutritionist, Phillip Goglia, who helped me lose 30 pounds in approximately three months," as per the outlet.

"Ultimately, this is a story about the struggles we all face and what it takes to battle our internal demons and find self-acceptance," added Bloom.

The film, directed by Sean Ellis and written by Justin Bull, also stars Caitriona Balfe and John Turturro. It had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, reported People.