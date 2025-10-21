Delhi AQI: Mini Mathur, Vaani Kapoor react to rising pollution amid Diwali – ‘Hate to be a party pooper…'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded the worst air pollution on Diwali 2025. The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 451 mark right in the morning at 7 am, as per reports. Amid this, Bollywood celebs took to social media to react to the rising pollution amid Diwali.

Bollywood celebs react to Delhi AQI Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor shared that she witnessed the AQI level reaching 447 in Delhi. Calling it the highest in the world, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Woke up to Delhi's AQI touching 447, one of the highest in the world today. Maybe next year, we find a way to celebrate without dimming the air we breathe.”

Mini Mathur on Delhi pollution Actor Mini Mathur also complained about the poor air quality of the National capital.

Sharing a screenshot of the AQI level, she added on her Instagram account: “Hate to be a party pooper, Delhi but WT*?”

Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI on Diwali this year is said to be the worst in the last three years, as per CPCB. For the unversed, it was 328 in 2024, 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022.

Among all areas in Delhi, Wazirpur and Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality in Delhi with an AQI of 408. It is followed by Burari Crossing at 405 and Shadipur at 399.

Other areas like NSIT Dwarka, Ashok Vihar and Mundka also showed very poor air quality. On the other hand, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, RK Puram and Aya Nagar rounded out the top 10 most polluted spots.

With Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 2) already in effect, Delhi-NCR residents celebrated the festival under heavy smog, despite the strict anti-pollution rules.

As per the latest update, Police have registered more than 100 cases across Delhi over alleged violation of the Supreme Court's guidelines on bursting firecrackers.

Over 50 cases have been lodged on charges of illegal sale during Diwali celebrations, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has limited the bursting of firecrackers to October 19 and 20, between 6 AM and 7 AM, and between 8 PM and 10 PM.