Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release date: Shefali Shah returns with Netflix’s most hard-hitting case yet

The wait is finally over for fans of Netflix’s critically acclaimed crime drama, ‘Delhi Crime’. The International Emmy-winning series returns with a gripping third season that dives deeper into the underbelly of human trafficking, corruption, and moral conflict — promising a storyline that’s both haunting and heartbreakingly real.

When and where to watch ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3? Season 3 of Delhi Crime premieres on Thursday, November 13, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

For those wishing to revisit the earlier chapters of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi’s journey, both previous seasons are already available to stream on the platform - Netflix.

What will Season 3 of ‘Delhi Crime’ be about? Netflix first teased the release with the chilling line: “Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega.”

The new season follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her team as they confront a criminal network that stretches far beyond Delhi — one led by Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi), a trafficker who has built her empire by exploiting young girls.

The discovery of an abandoned baby sets off a relentless pursuit that spans the nation, exposing the dark and often invisible face of modern slavery.

Meet the cast of the show Returning director Tanuj Chopra once again helms the series, with Rasika Dugal (Neeti Singh), Rajesh Tailang (Bhupendra Singh), Jaya Bhattacharya (Vimla Baradwaj) and Anuraag Arora (Jairaj Singh) reprising their roles. The ensemble expands with Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar, adding fresh tension and perspective to the narrative.

Reflecting on the new season, Shefali Shah said, “Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders but lives within society itself. Human trafficking isn’t just the act of a few — it’s the symptom of a world that looks away. But Vartika keeps fighting, even if it means saving just one life.”

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi, who makes her franchise debut as the formidable antagonist Meena, shared, “Playing Meena was both powerful and unsettling. She’s shaped by trauma yet wields immense control. Delhi Crime doesn’t glorify or sensationalise — it confronts uncomfortable truths that many prefer to ignore.”

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, and written by Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup, Delhi Crime Season 3 is set to blur the lines between duty, morality, and survival in what promises to be its most emotionally charged chapter yet.