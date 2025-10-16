Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah takes on Huma Qureshi in dark new chapter, release date out

The Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime is set to return with its most intense season yet. Netflix dropped the teaser for Delhi Crime Season 3, confirming its release on November 13.

Back as the formidable DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Shefali Shah once again leads the gripping drama. This season takes the story beyond Delhi’s streets, delving into a chilling human trafficking network run by the ruthless kingpin Badi Didi, played by Huma Qureshi.

The investigation begins when an abandoned baby is discovered, but soon unravels into a national manhunt, exposing the darkest layers of society.

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing her thoughts on reprising Madam Sir, Shefali Shah said, “Returning as Vartika always feels deeply personal. Human trafficking isn't the act of a few; it's the symptom of a society that looks the other way. But Vartika, true to who she is, keeps fighting anyway — even if it means saving just one life.”

For Huma Qureshi, joining the series as Meena was an equally challenging experience. “She’s shaped by trauma, yet wields immense control — both victim and perpetrator. That’s what drew me to Delhi Crime: its honesty. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths,” she said.

Directed once again by Tanuj Chopra, Season 3 brings back familiar faces — Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora — while also introducing Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

With Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi leading a stellar ensemble, Delhi Crime Season 3 promises to be darker, bolder, and more powerful than ever.

The series premieres on Netflix, November 13.

Following the announcement, several social media users shared their excitement on Instagram and X for the upcoming series.

A user wrote, “India's best crime thriller series is back can't wait.”

Another user commented, “Thank god, the wait is finally over.”