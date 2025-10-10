Delhi HC seeks police reply on actor Rajpal Yadavs plea to travel to Dubai

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the city police and a private firm on a plea moved by actor Rajpal Yadav in a cheque-bounce case, seeking permission to travel to Dubai to attend a Diwali programme.

Advertisement

Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notices to the Delhi Police and Murli Projects Private Limited on Yadav’s application and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

Yadav's counsel submitted that the actor has been invited by a company, Bihari Global Connect, to attend the Diwali programme as a guest of honour in Dubai.

He said the actor needs to travel abroad from October 17 to 20.

The application was filed in a pending revision petition of Yadav, in which he has challenged his conviction by a trial court here in the cheque-bounce case.

Yadav was allowed by the high court to travel abroad on several previous occasions.

In June last year, the court temporarily suspended his conviction in the cheque-bounce case, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

Advertisement

At that time, Yadav's counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.

The lawyer had said Yadav had already suffered imprisonment for about three months in other related civil execution proceedings.