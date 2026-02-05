Delhi High Court declines relief to Rajpal Yadav, upholds surrender order

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to withdraw its earlier order directing actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before prison authorities in connection with his conviction in cheque bounce cases, stating that the court cannot be expected to “create special circumstances” based on his profession or background.

Expressing her “strong disapproval”, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered Yadav to surrender forthwith and noted that his failure to do so on February 4, despite clear court directions, showed a lack of respect for the law.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Yadav’s senior counsel made a “mercy plea”, urging the court to recall its previous order so that the actor could arrange funds to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The counsel submitted that Yadav was unable to comply with the surrender deadline of 4 pm on February 4 as he was attempting to arrange the money and reached Delhi only at 5 pm.

Observing that the law “rewards its compliance and not its contempt”, the court said recalling its earlier direction would convey that its orders could be ignored repeatedly without facing any consequences.

"This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry.. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance," said the court.

Advertisement

"In these circumstances, this Court finds no merit in the plea of the counsel for the petitioner to recall its order directing surrender of the petitioner before the Jail Superintendent, Tihar. He is directed to surrender the Jail Superintendent, Tihar, immediately today," it ordered.

Yadav physically appeared before the court for the proceedings.

His senior counsel informed the bench that the actor was willing to hand over a demand draft of ₹25 lakh to the complainant and comply with a structured payment plan.

The proceedings arose from revision petitions filed by Yadav and his wife against a 2019 sessions court ruling that had upheld their conviction by a magistrate’s court in April 2018 in multiple cheque bounce cases.

In June 2024, the High Court had granted temporary suspension of Yadav’s conviction, subject to his taking “sincere and genuine measures” to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement with the complainant.

Advertisement

Also Read | Viral Video: Rajpal Yadav gets angry on camera

Earlier, the magistrate’s court had sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment. At that stage, Yadav’s counsel had argued that the cheques were linked to a bona fide transaction undertaken to fund a film project that failed commercially, leading to heavy financial losses.

In its order dated February 2, while directing Yadav to surrender by 4 pm on February 4, the High Court had remarked that his conduct warranted censure as he had repeatedly violated his assurances to repay the dues owed to M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The court also recorded that Yadav was liable to pay ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases pending against him and ordered that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the High Court be released to the complainant.

Advertisement

It further noted that while two demand drafts totalling ₹75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General in October 2025, an outstanding amount of ₹9 crore still remained unpaid.