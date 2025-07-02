Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends Umrao Jaan screening, says its a 'difficult film to make in todays time'

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, hailed the Rekha starrer 'Umrao Jaan' after watching its remastered version in theatres on Tuesday.

Delhi's LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attended the special screening of 'Umrao Jaan' along with its director Muzaffar Ali in Delhi. He was welcomed by the director at the screening of the remastered version of the film.

Before watching the movie, Delhi's LG addressed the viewers and said that he has watched Umrao Jaan countless times due to its direction, story, songs and lyrics.

Vinai Kumar Saxena praised Umrao Jaan after the screening, calling it a "unique" film which is difficult for filmmakers to make in today's time.

"Umrao Jaan, which was made 44 years ago by Muzaffar Ali, has become such a unique film that it is very difficult to make it in today's time. This is the film in which every character has played a role. Music, lyrics, direction, everything is unique in this film," said Vinai Kumar Saxena.

LG also labelled 'Umrao Jaan' as a career breakthrough film of Rekha.

He said, "If I say this, it won't be wrong to say that Rekha became Rekha from this film. If it weren't for this film, Rekha wouldn't have been Rekha. I am sure that this film will become a milestone in the future, which will be remembered forever in the Mumbai film industry."

Rekha won the National Award for her impeccable performance in the film as a courtesan-poetess in 19th-century Lucknow. Her graceful dance performance on 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' is still admired and remembered by filmophiles.

On the sidelines of the event, director Muzaffar Ali called 'Umrao Jaan' "timeless" and "ageless".

While talking to ANI, he said, "I think the movie is timeless, it's ageless, it was meant for a time 150 years ago. So, it was meant to be a period film, and it has been true to the period. It is still vibrant and alive as that period would have been. So, that way, the film is, for me, full of nostalgia, full of memories, details and hard work."

Director Ali also shared that he is willing to take the Umrao Jaan to the festivals and OTT platforms. "I think we'll take it to a festival route and then it will come to the OTT," said Muzaffar Ali.

'Umrao Jaan' is a classic Indian period drama that has been adapted into two film versions. The 1981 version, starring Rekha, is a cult classic and won four National Awards.

The 2006 version, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was not well received by the audience. Both films are based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa's novel Umrao Jaan Ada.