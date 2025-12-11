Delhi Police uses Akshaye Khanna’s viral Dhurandhar entry scene on X to deliver sharp anti-drug message

The Delhi Police has tapped into the rising popularity of the newly released Bollywood film Dhurandhar to deliver a strong anti-drug message on social media. Leveraging one of the movie’s most widely shared moments, the force posted a creative awareness video on its official X account featuring Akshaye Khanna’s much-talked-about entry scene.

Delhi Police's hilarious take on Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar entry The post, shared at 6:16 PM IST on Wednesday, 10 December, uses Khanna’s introduction as Rehman Dakait, a crime lord whose stylized, swagger-filled entry has been circulating across social platforms, to contrast the illusion of drug-induced confidence with the harsh reality of addiction. “Drug’s high might feel real, but it’s an illusion. Don’t trade your truth for a moment’s delusion!” the police captioned, adding hashtags such as #AkshayeKhanna and #Dhurandhar.

The video opens with the viral sequence in which Khanna grooves to Fa9la, a track performed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. A caption reads, “What you think you look like when HIGH.” Moments later, the clip cuts to a contrasting scene from another film, showing the actor curled on the ground, drenched in sweat and appearing distressed. The accompanying text states, “But where you actually END UP.” The reel ends with a stark reminder: “Don’t lose control of your life as drugs only offer an illusion.”

Dhurandhar box office The post quickly gained traction as the film continues its strong run at the box office. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has already crossed the ₹150-crore mark within its opening week. Trade estimates reported by Filmibeat suggest that the movie could close its first week with collections of around ₹220 crore, positioning it to surpass the lifetime earnings of Bajirao Mastani ( ₹240.3 crore). Day 7 alone is expected to bring in an additional ₹25–30 crore.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, the film has been praised for its performances, slick action, and engaging storyline. The release also marks Aditya Dhar’s successful return to directing after his 2019 hit Uri: The Surgical Strike.

FAQs What is the name of Akshaye Khanna’s character in Dhurandhar? Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a crime lord and politician.