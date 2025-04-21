Delroy Lindo reveals involvement with Blade reboot before it went ’off the rails’

Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): Actor Delroy Lindo revealed that he was once attached to Marvel for the reboot of the 'Blade' until things went sideways.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, as quoted by Variety, Lindo said that he was involved in the ideation process of Marvel Reboot, specifically, the famous vampire flick, 'Blade' franchise.

However, for unknown reasons, the reboot went "off the rails", admitted the actor.

"When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input," Lindo said.

He continued, "And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails," as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

Actor Wesley Snipes portrayed the role of Blade in the franchise. The 'Sinners' actor further shared on how he would've played the role of the superhero Marvel character if he were given an opportunity.

"I'm not saying that it would've been an out-and-out Garvey-ite," he added. "Not that, but just in terms of how this man's philosophy, his ethos, and what was driving him. He was a character who had, very similar to 'Sinners,' created a community, a Black community. He was a character who was the head of this community," said Lindo, as quoted by Variety.

Lindo was recently seen in Ryan Coogler's recently released 'Sinners'.

According to the outlet, 'Blade' was slated to premiere on November 7, 2025. However, in October 2024, the film was removed from Marvel's release calendar altogether.

Advertisement