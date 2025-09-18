Demi Lovato recalls being 'completely shocked' by husband Jutes heartfelt proposal

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Singer Demi Lovato has shared heartfelt details about the special way her husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, proposed to her nearly two years ago, reported People.

Advertisement

In an interview with SiriusXM, the 33-year-old singer revealed that Jutes, 34, learned to play the guitar to perform an original song he wrote for her while asking her to marry him on December 16, 2023.

"He did learn to play the song on guitar that he wrote, and it was so beautiful," Lovato said. "He made a song that was about our journey together. It had all these little Easter eggs in it, and it was so special and beautiful, and he proposed to me with that, and it was just so thoughtful, and he's the best," as quoted by People.

The former Disney star, who was just confirmed to be executive producing Camp Rock 3, shared that she didn't see the proposal coming because Jutes implied to her that he wouldn't pop the question during the winter holiday season.

Advertisement

"I was completely caught off guard because we had talked about getting engaged and he was like, 'Okay, you know, I don't want to do it this year because I feel like it'll get overshadowed by the holidays, so let's just revisit next year.' And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever. Take your time,' " Lovato remembered. "And then he proposed to me, and I was so shocked."

She continued, "I was so shocked and I normally, I'm not like, normally I can sense when something's coming, but I was so shocked about this."

Jutes, who tied the knot with Lovato on May 25 this year in California, also shared his perspective in a past interview on The Viall Files podcast. He disclosed that it took him about a week to write the chords and admitted he struggled to perform without mistakes. "I'm not a guitar player, so rehearsing this song ends in 'Will you marry me?' was really difficult. I would mess up like three out of four times," he recalled, adding that he "almost broke down crying a few times."

Advertisement