Demi Moore, 63, makes bold statement on aging as she reflects on Golden Globe win and a milestone year

Demi Moore used her 63rd birthday appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show to underline a point she’s been making for much of the past year: aging, for her, has not meant a slowdown. The conversation on the show circled back to that idea after Colbert asked how she viewed a year that included her first Golden Globe win for The Substance, a leading role on Landman, and a spot on Glamour’s “Women of the Year” list.

Demi Moore on ageing “Wow, what a great fun year,” she told Colbert, adding that people who assume life shrinks with age “are sadly mistaken”. The episode aired on 11 November, the day she turned 63. "I just feel like this is an amazing time, and anybody who thinks that getting older means life is less is sadly mistaken," the Substance star told Colbert.

Moore’s shift in how she sees aging Moore has been unusually open about this phase of her life. In December 2024, speaking to PEOPLE at the Gotham Awards, she said her relationship with aging changed after realizing how often she had judged herself over the decades. She looked back at her 20s and 30s and recalled “finding things that weren’t good enough,” a pattern she now sees differently.

Her stance today is more about ease. She said she can still notice things she’d prefer to change, but that the “whole picture” has become more important than the external version. That perspective resurfaced repeatedly during interviews promoting The Substance, a film built around themes of identity and reinvention.

Looking ahead, not back Moore also linked these ideas to the example she hopes to set for her daughters - Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31 - during a Today Show appearance in September 2024. She said she wants them to grow up without believing life has a cutoff point.

With her children now adults, she described this stage as one of the most independent periods she’s had, a moment where she can choose new directions without knowing exactly what shape they’ll take.

Golden Globe milestone and the story behind it Moore’s Golden Globe win in January added another layer to the discussion. During her acceptance speech, she referenced a comment from a producer decades ago who dismissed her as a “popcorn actress.”

She said she internalized it at the time, believing it limited what she could achieve, and that it stayed with her until The Substance arrived at what she described as a low point in her career.

The film, she said, reminded her she wasn’t “finished.” She closed her speech with a message she said was passed on to her: people may never feel “enough,” but they can still understand their worth if they stop measuring themselves against expectations.

FAQs What award did Demi Moore win this year? She won her first Golden Globe for The Substance, her 2024 film.

